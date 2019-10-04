First Friday Free Family Films: "The Incredibles 2"

Peru Community Church’s FIRST FRIDAY FREE FAMILY FILMS will return on Friday, October 4th. Doors open at 6PM with movie starting at 6:30PM, in the main hall of the church’s Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street, Peru.

“THE INCREDIBLES 2”, rated PG for the whole family. The Incredibles hero family takes on a new mission, which involves a change in family roles: Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) must manage the house while his wife Helen (Elastigirl) goes out to save the world. ... Mr. Incredible (Bob) is left to care for Jack-Jack, Violet, and Dash.

Come in your PJ’s with blankets and we’ll provide the popcorn and drinks!

The next movie (Frozen) is scheduled for Friday, November 1st. Reacquaint yourselves with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf before the sequel comes out in theaters.

All are invited. Admission is free.

The Peru Community Church is located at Elm, Pleasant and Main Streets (Routes 22 and 22B) in Peru. All are invited to worship and participate in the programs and ministries of the church. Questions? Please contact the church office / Rev. Peggi Eller at 518-643-8641. Our website is www.perucommunitychurch.com.