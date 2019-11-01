First Friday Free Films: "Frozen"

Come in your PJ’s with blankets and we’ll provide the popcorn and drinks!

Reacquaint yourselves with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf before the sequel comes out in theaters.

All are invited. Admission is free.

The Peru Community Church is located at Elm, Pleasant and Main Streets (Routes 22 and 22B) in Peru. All are invited to worship and participate in the programs and ministries of the church. Questions? Please contact the church office / Rev. Peggi Eller at 518-643-8641. Our website is www.perucommunitychurch.com.