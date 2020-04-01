First Time Home Buyer Workshop

Thinking about purchasing your first home? Let us walk you through the process! Our workshop will cover everything you need to know, from getting your finances in order to getting the keys to your first home! Industry professionals will be present to help educate you and answer your questions regarding the steps to purchasing your first home.

Presenters include our Dannemora Federal Credit Union mortgage lending team, a realtor, a local attorney, and a home inspector. Space is limited to please register early. Register by stopping by any DFCU branch, or call us at 518-825-0323 to reserve your spot. RSVP by March 25, 2020.

This free event is open to members and non-members. Light snacks will be served.