Fishing Creel with Barbara Boughton. #1431-0713. 2 days.

Adirondack Folk School Fishing Creel

Working with reed, students will weave a pot-bellied shaped basket, in the likeness of the bottom of a pack basket. Students will gain knowledge and experience in hand-shaping techniques, resulting in the classic creel shape. A hand-carved handle is woven into the rim. The lid is cut to shape from several layers of thick birch bark, used traditionally by northeast Native Americans to create folded baskets, containers and canoes. The lid is stitched together with spruce and hemlock root, which Barbara hand harvests and processes into weaving material. Carrying straps may be added using either Shaker tape or leather straps. The harness will be made during class to fit the basket. The size of the creel is traditionally a reminder to take only as much as is needed for the day. This creel measures approximately 12" long, 8" wide, and 6" high.

Tuition $210. Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $95 - $125.

NOTE: The materials fee for this class is $95 for Shaker tape straps, and $125 for leather straps.