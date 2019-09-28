Flea Market at the Pittsford Village Farm

Join us at the Village Farm for a Saturday Flea Market. Saturday, Sept 28th. Vendors: $15 per table space, Bring your own chairs, tent, tables. We will have a great variety of items to choose from. Proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm.

Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to reserve a space.

We are also looking for donations of items to sell. If you have saleable items that you no longer need, but are taking up space in your house, garage or attic, please consider donating them to the Pittsford Village Farm for the Flea Market. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, or info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to arrange a drop off time.