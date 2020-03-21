Fleetwood Macked!
Park Theater 14 Park Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Hillary, Mad Hatter Production
The line up is authentic, the music unforgettable. The night to sing the classics! Fleetwood Macked March 21, The Park Theater Glens Falls, 518-792-1150.
All the hits - the look, the music, the line up! All sing and play in original line up. Truly the best Fleetwood Mac tribute - vocals and authenticity!
Park Theater, Glens Falls, Tix. $35 adv. $45 night of. Park Theater Box Office 518-792-1150 or Park Online. One show only. Enjoy dinner at Doc's and drink service in the Theater.