Hillary, Mad Hatter Production The line up is authentic, the music unforgettable. The night to sing the classics! Fleetwood Macked March 21, The Park Theater Glens Falls, 518-792-1150.

All the hits - the look, the music, the line up! All sing and play in original line up. Truly the best Fleetwood Mac tribute - vocals and authenticity!

Park Theater, Glens Falls, Tix. $35 adv. $45 night of. Park Theater Box Office 518-792-1150 or Park Online. One show only. Enjoy dinner at Doc's and drink service in the Theater.