Flowering of the Cross

to Google Calendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00

Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene 124 Hill Street, Keeseville, New York 12944

The flowering of the cross has been traced back to the 6th century. During the service, we will cover the cross in flowers.

The contrast between the wooden cross of Good Friday, bearing the nails of our sin, and the living flower cross of Easter Sunday visually represents the new life that we are celebrating after witnessing the ultimate sacrifice and hope for transformation in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

You can bring flowers from your home/garden, or you can place flowers from the bucket provided by the Church.

We also invite you to join us for Sunrise Service at 5:45 am at Port Kent Beach and Easter Breakfast at the church immediately following (~7 am).

Info

Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene 124 Hill Street, Keeseville, New York 12944 View Map
Community Events, Religious Events
518-834-9408
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - Flowering of the Cross - 2020-04-12 10:30:00