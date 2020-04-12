The flowering of the cross has been traced back to the 6th century. During the service, we will cover the cross in flowers.

The contrast between the wooden cross of Good Friday, bearing the nails of our sin, and the living flower cross of Easter Sunday visually represents the new life that we are celebrating after witnessing the ultimate sacrifice and hope for transformation in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

You can bring flowers from your home/garden, or you can place flowers from the bucket provided by the Church.

We also invite you to join us for Sunrise Service at 5:45 am at Port Kent Beach and Easter Breakfast at the church immediately following (~7 am).