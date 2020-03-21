Fly-In Breakfast Featuring the Coast Guard Auxiliary

Coast Guard Auxiliary Coast Guard Auxiliary

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will host its monthly all you can eat breakfast on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 8am – 10am*. Enjoy an assortment of pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea and more. Open to the public. *Please note new time.

Did you ever wonder what the Coast Guard Auxiliary does? Join us at 10 am when Flotilla Commander Chris Hoffman of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Scott Kuhne, immediate Past Commander of the Coast Guard Flotilla 15-04 discuss the history of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the advantages of joining. When the US entered World War II, 50,000 Auxiliary members joined the war effort as Military teams. Many of their private vessels were placed into service in an effort to protect the U.S. There are presently 26,000 members who work by sea and air to ensure the public’s safety.

Fly-In if you would like. Pilots: Tower Frequency 121.3; Ground 121.9. Land at Schenectady County Airport and taxi to Richmor Aviation North. Tell them you are going to ESAM.