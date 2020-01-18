Fly-In Breakfast Featuring Ken Haefner: "Flying the F-86 Sabre Jet"

Pat Barrot J47HGT The incredible F-86 Sabre Jet

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will be hosting its monthly all you can eat breakfast on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 8:30 am - 10:30 am. Enjoy pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea and more!

At 10 am, local pilot and Certified Flight Instructor Ken Haefner will speak on his experience “Flying the F-86 Sabre Jet”. Haefner learned to fly in the Air Force and received his wings in a T-33 before going for advanced combat crew training in an F-86D. He served a year in Okinawa as part of the 25th Fighter Interceptor Squadron 1957-58 and flew support missions over the Taiwan Strait during the Chinese shelling of Quemoy and Matsu Islands. Haefner’s career spanned 40 years with GE in process controls and he holds 10 patents, retiring from GE in 1997. He currently flies with Condair Flyers, is an active member of the distinguished group Quiet Birdmen and a few years ago, he became a card carrying member of the United Flying Octogenarians (UFO). Open to the Public.

Fly-In if you would like. Pilots: Tower Frequency 121.3; Ground 121.9. Land at Schenectady County Airport and taxi to Richmor Aviation North. Tell them you are going to ESAM.