Fly-In Breakfast Featuring: "STAG-1: The U.S. Navy’s Secret Drone Project in WWII

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will host its monthly all you can eat breakfast. Enjoy and assortment of pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea and more! Open to the public.

Join us at 10 am, as World War II researcher Donna Esposito speaks on “STAG-1: The US Navy’s Secret Drone Project in WWII.” Unmanned aircraft have a history dating back to the years before the Second World War. Learn how the discovery of a naval officer's dog tags revealed the little-known story of a top-secret drone squadron that flew missions against the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II. The effort to return the dog tags to the officer's family uncovered personal photographs and films, as well as a mystery of three missing-in-action pilots and a surprising coincidence.

Fly-in if you would like. Pilots: Tower Frequency 121.3; Ground 121.9. Land at Schenectady County Airport and taxi to Richmor Aviation North. Tell them you are going to ESAM.