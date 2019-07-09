Folded Book Art for Teens and Adults

Join us at the library for an introduction to the world of folded book art. Well worn and loved books can be repurposed into beautiful works of art.

In this class we will look at a few examples of cool folded book art works, talk about different techniques of folding, and discuss the types of patterns and how to use them. No special skills are necessary, just patience and the willingness to fold some (okay, quite a lot) of pages.

Class size is LIMITED TO 10 PEOPLE, so please sign up at the library or call (518) 648-5444, we will start a wait list for those who can't get into this class...