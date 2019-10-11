Folk and Blues Concert - Barry Oreck and Friends

Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for general admission, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Presale tickets are available on the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org. Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available. This concert is sponsored in part by the Cloudsplitter Foundation.

Barry Oreck is based out of Brooklyn and Indian Lake, NY. Oreck has played solo and with various bands and has written music and created sound and text scores for dance and theater pieces. He grew up in the Chicago folk and blues tradition studying with folk luminaries at the famed Old Town School of Folk Music and soaking in the exploding blues scene. Steeped in new and traditional music and protest songs, he writes songs in a variety of styles from bluesy finger picking to driving bluegrass. His songs have been described as, ""a unique collection of songs full of wry, thought-provoking lyrics, sweet harmonies, with a satisfying touch of funk." Oreck's ear-catching songs often bring a darkly humorous perspective to bear on the personal and the political.

Oreck's band, Barry Oreck and Friends, features Barry (guitar and vocals), Jesse Miller (guitar and vocals), and Rima Fand (fiddle and violin). The group's tight, three-part harmonies bring sweet depth to both original and traditional songs. In addition to Oreck's original tunes, the trio covers songs from outstanding current songwriters like Gillian Welch, David Francey, and Tim O'Brien and share traditional spirituals and protest songs that invite audience participation. Barry Oreck and Friends have two recent CD's - check them out at barryoreckmusic.com.