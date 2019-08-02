Folk Art Cat Painting with Carol Maher. #1444-0802. 1 day

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

The impulse to decorate our homes with colorful images is strong. The settlers brought with them only the barest necessities. Since fine art was not available, they often made their own! Those primitive paintings, carvings and decorated household items are now highly prized mementos of earlier times. As a tribute to the untrained painters of long-ago students will create this painting of "Skeezix," using acrylic paints on canvas board.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $15.

Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
