Follow the River Through History: Industry Walking Tour FREE Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 6PM. Reservations required. Limited to first 20 individuals, age 16 and over. 60 minute foot tour along the LaChute River, departing from the front lawn of the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum. Call Laura Wright at 240-353-2961 or email to tiheritagemuseum@gmail.com. Include your phone number for confirmation of reservation.