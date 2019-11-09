Food Drive and Pancake Breakfast Buffet

The members of Hiram Lodge #101, F&AM, and those of Gilman Chapter #88, OES, will once again be hosting our monthly pancake breakfasts for the public on Saturday morning from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. The cost is still $9.00 for adults (13 years and above) and $3.00 for those 4-12 years.

The menu will include pancakes, both plain and blueberry, French Toast, scrambled eggs, omelets, home fries, corned beef hash, bacon, sausage, fresh fruit, coffee, juice, tea, milk (both white and chocolate), and whatever else that seems appropriate. The breakfast takes place at the Masonic Lodge at 63 Franklin St. in West Rutland.

In conjunction with the breakfast, we will also be collecting non-perishable food items for the West Rutland Food Shelf. Monetary donations will also be accepted.