Food from the Farm
Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County
Plattsburgh City Recreation Center 52 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
Meet the farmers and sample tasty dishes at the annual Food from the Farm hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County. Activities include:
- Samples from Latitude 44 Bistro, Twisted Carrot and Himalaya Restaurant
- Farm products for sale, CSA sign-ups
- Info on gardening and nutrition
- Recipes for cooking with local products
- Live music
- Local vendors
Admission: $5/adult, ages 5 & under free, $20 maximum per family