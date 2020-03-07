Meet the farmers and sample tasty dishes at the annual Food from the Farm hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County. Activities include:

Samples from Latitude 44 Bistro, Twisted Carrot and Himalaya Restaurant

Farm products for sale, CSA sign-ups

Info on gardening and nutrition

Recipes for cooking with local products

Live music

Local vendors

Admission: $5/adult, ages 5 & under free, $20 maximum per family