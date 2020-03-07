Food from the Farm

Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County

to Google Calendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00

Plattsburgh City Recreation Center 52 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903

Meet the farmers and sample tasty dishes at the annual Food from the Farm hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County. Activities include:

  • Samples from Latitude 44 Bistro, Twisted Carrot and Himalaya Restaurant
  • Farm products for sale, CSA sign-ups
  • Info on gardening and nutrition
  • Recipes for cooking with local products
  • Live music
  • Local vendors

Admission: $5/adult, ages 5 & under free, $20 maximum per family

Info

Plattsburgh City Recreation Center 52 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903 View Map
Community Events, Food & Drink Events
to Google Calendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Food from the Farm - 2020-03-07 14:00:00