Food & Lit Book Discussion

Meet and discuss cooking with Fernet Branca by James Hamilton-Paterson, and enjoy a tasty treat and/or beverage as inspired by the book. Presented in partnership with Kiss the Cook Middlebury. In this very funny sendup of Italian-cooking-holiday-romance novels, Gerald Samper, an effete English snob and celebrity ghostwriter, ensconced in his own private hilltop in Tuscany, invents his own culinary concoctions--including ice cream made with garlic and the bitter, herb-based liqueur known as Fernet Branca. But Gerald's idyll is about to be shattered by the arrival of Marta, on the run from a crime-riddled former Soviet republic, as a series of misunderstandings brings this odd couple into ever closer and more disastrous proximity.

$5 per person, limited to 10 people. 5 registrants needed as minimum. R.S.V.P. at the Vermont Book Shop (802-388-2061) book purchase not required to participate, but the books will be available at 20% off at the bookstore.