SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

Saturday | 10am to 12pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

In this class, you’ll discover the basics of food preservation safety skills (a must when preserving food) and how to safely make freezer jam, refrigerator salsa fresca, jerky and refrigerator pickles. Each participant will have the option to bring home one jar of refrigerator salsa fresca, one jar of refrigerator pickles and one jar of freezer jam.

Instructor: Marybeth Mitchem, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County

Price: $25 (Course price includes a $10 materials fee.)

CRN: 10102