Food Preservation
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804
SUNY Adirondack
Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education
Saturday | 10am to 12pm | Queensbury Campus
Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238
In this class, you’ll discover the basics of food preservation safety skills (a must when preserving food) and how to safely make freezer jam, refrigerator salsa fresca, jerky and refrigerator pickles. Each participant will have the option to bring home one jar of refrigerator salsa fresca, one jar of refrigerator pickles and one jar of freezer jam.
Instructor: Marybeth Mitchem, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County
Price: $25 (Course price includes a $10 materials fee.)
CRN: 10102