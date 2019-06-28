Food Truck Fridays
Horicon Community Center 6604 State Route 8, Town of Horicon, New York 12815
Check out Food Truck Fridays from June 28th through August 30th for some delectable selections and goodies by a variety of food truck vendors.
Local trucks include:
- Red Wagon BBQ
- Full Cord Pizza
- Chilly Willy's Ice Cream
- O'Pablo's
- Moby Dick's Fish Fry
- The Mac Factor & Lemonade
- Given to Fry
- Buena Comida Mexican
- Cub Scout Hot Dog Cart
Relax and enjoy live music performed by local and regional musicians including Willie Playmore, 1979 Band, Dirt Cheap Band, Andy Smith and Bob Gagnon, Lindsey Meade, Michelle & Tyler, and Joe Burka.