Check out Food Truck Fridays from June 28th through August 30th for some delectable selections and goodies by a variety of food truck vendors.

Local trucks include:

Red Wagon BBQ

Full Cord Pizza

Chilly Willy's Ice Cream

O'Pablo's

Moby Dick's Fish Fry

The Mac Factor & Lemonade

Given to Fry

Buena Comida Mexican

Cub Scout Hot Dog Cart

Relax and enjoy live music performed by local and regional musicians including Willie Playmore, 1979 Band, Dirt Cheap Band, Andy Smith and Bob Gagnon, Lindsey Meade, Michelle & Tyler, and Joe Burka.