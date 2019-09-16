Fool’s Rushed In: 150 Years of Adventures in the Wilderness

In 1869, Boston-based clergyman and author William Henry Harrison Murray published a collection of advice and anecdotes on his camping trips to a then little-known region – the Adirondacks. The volume, Adventures in the Wilderness; or, Camp-Life in the Adirondacks, would launch a thousand camping trips, inspiring hordes of untested city folk to try their hand at “roughing it” in the Adirondack wilds. Known as Murray’s Fools, these adventure-seekers flooded the region, spurring the growth of a tourism industry that would change the Adirondacks forever.

Adirondack Experience Library Director Ivy Gocker will explore the impact of Murray’s influential guidebook as well as the life of Murray himself, based in large part on the ADKX’s own collection of correspondence, publications, and scrapbooks from Murray and his family.