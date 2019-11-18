Forest Health Workshop

Come join the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program and Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District on a fall forest walk! We will look at aspects of tree health, ranging from native versus invasive insect damage, fungi decay, and recognizing environmental damage.

Part 1 will take place inside the lodge where we will discuss basic identification skills over hot tea/coffee/cider.

Part 2 will take place outside in the woods around the lodge, with examples of insects and tree diseases. Participants should wear warm clothes and sturdy footwear.

This event will be held rain or shine, and is free and open to the public. If you would like to join us, we ask you to please register by emailing Julie Fogden at julie.fogden@tnc.org or calling (518) 576 2082.