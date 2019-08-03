Forging a Chef's Knife with Matthew Parkinson. #1342-0803. 2 days.

Adirondack Folk School Forging a Chef's Knife

This class is taught by renowned instructor and the very first winner of History Channel's Forged in Fire, Matthew Parkinson. The chef's knife is the most used knife in almost any home. These iconic knives help to create meals for family and loved ones. Well-made kitchen knives can last a lifetime and this class will give you the opportunity to create one of your very own. In this two-day class students will make their own chef’s knife from high carbon steel. All aspects of bladesmithing will be covered, from forging the blade to shaping, then heat treating, grinding and polishing, making and fitting a wooden handle and finally, sharpening - with very special attention given to the design and geometry of this kind of knife. This class is intended as an introductory bladesmithing class, but some forging experience is helpful.

Tuition $250. Member Tuition $210. Materials fee $50.

NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student's safety.