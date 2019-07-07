Forging a Snake with Lance Falcon. #1485-0707. 3 days.

Adirondack Folk School Forging a Snake

In this course, students will learn basic blacksmithing skills and use them to forge a snake. Skills covered will include how to use and maintain a coal forge, manipulate metal and make a twist hook. The skills used to make a twist hook (tapers, twisting and scrolling, rounding metal, bumping and hot rasping) will then be used to create a piece of metal art: a realistic looking snake!

Tuition $365. Member Tuition $315. Materials fee $10.

NOTE: Students should bring cotton or leather work gloves, hearing protection and should wear cotton clothing. Hard shoes and long pants are required for student's safety.