Fort Fever Series

“FIRST IN WAR, FIRST IN PEACE, FIRST IN TOURISM: GEORGE WASHINGTON’S 1783 VISIT TO TICONDEROGA AND THE END OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION”

In July of 1783, George Washington became Ticonderoga’s first and most famous tourist. Washington’s visit was driven by curiosity rather than war, but his tour of Ticonderoga masks the activities occurring along the Champlain Valley that summer related to the acknowledgment of American Independence and the final declaration of peace. Join Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle to explore the forgotten conclusion of the Revolutionary War in the north.

