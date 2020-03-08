Fort Fever Series

Fort Ticonderoga A silk quilted petticoat, a pair of earrings, and a wax stamp from Fort Ticonderoga's collections.

DISCOVERING WOMEN IN FORT TICONDEROGA’S COLLECTIONS

This Women’s History Month, join Registrar & Site Archaeologist Margaret Staudter for a survey of objects owned and used by both famous and unknown women in Fort Ticonderoga's collections.

Many of these objects have recently been cataloged and photographed with funding made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (Grant# MA-30-18-0166-18).

$10/person. Free admission offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.