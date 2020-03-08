Fort Fever Series

to Google Calendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

DISCOVERING WOMEN IN FORT TICONDEROGA’S COLLECTIONS

This Women’s History Month, join Registrar & Site Archaeologist Margaret Staudter for a survey of objects owned and used by both famous and unknown women in Fort Ticonderoga's collections.

Many of these objects have recently been cataloged and photographed with funding made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (Grant# MA-30-18-0166-18).

$10/person. Free admission offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.

Info

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
518-585-2821
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Fort Fever Series - 2020-03-08 14:00:00