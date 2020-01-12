Fort Fever Series

Fort Ticonderoga Two museum staff members work in a collections storage room surrounded by portraits from the 18th century. One staff member is measuring the dimensions of a frame, while the other types information on a computer.

Join Director of Collections Miranda Peters as she highlights the incredible work underway by museum staff to document, preserve, and make accessible Ticonderoga’s Museum Collections. Topics will include recent discoveries in storage, transformative rehousing projects, and the many ways that everyone can access Ticonderoga’s collections. Original objects will be on display just for this presentation—some for the first time ever!

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (Grant# MA-30-18-0166-18).

$10/person. Free admission offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.