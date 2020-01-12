Fort Fever Series

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Join Director of Collections Miranda Peters as she highlights the incredible work underway by museum staff to document, preserve, and make accessible Ticonderoga’s Museum Collections. Topics will include recent discoveries in storage, transformative rehousing projects, and the many ways that everyone can access Ticonderoga’s collections. Original objects will be on display just for this presentation—some for the first time ever!

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (Grant# MA-30-18-0166-18).

$10/person. Free admission offered to Fort Ticonderoga Members & Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass Holders.

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
518-585-2821
