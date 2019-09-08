Fort Ticonderoga Author Series

to Google Calendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00 iCalendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Author Eric Schnitzer talks about his book Campaign to Saratoga-1777: The Turning Point of the Revolutionary War in Paintings, Artifacts, and Historical Native as part of the Fort Ticonderoga Author Series, followed by a book signing in the Museum Store.

The program starts at 2:30 pm. The book signing follows at 3:30 pm.

Included in the cost of admission. Free admission is offered to Members of Fort Ticonderoga and Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass holders.

**Included with General Admission ticket.

Info

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, History & Tours Events
to Google Calendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00 iCalendar - Fort Ticonderoga Author Series - 2019-09-08 14:30:00