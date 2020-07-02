Fort Ticonderoga Flames spill from musket barrels as a line of soldiers fires into the night during the Fort Ticonderoga Guns by Night program.

Experience the flash of musketry and roar of cannon fire by night in this unique 90-minute tour and demonstration of 18th-century guns, big and small!

Explore the workings of the firelocks and cannon that armed the many garrisons of Fort Ticonderoga that influenced and shaped the importance of this strategic citadel. Learn how these great guns were used to attack and defend the fort during the French & Indian War and made it such an important prize in the American Revolution. The tour concludes with dramatic nighttime demonstrations of weapons that you will not see anywhere else!

Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

$35 per person. All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email. This email will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

For more information, call (518) 585-2821 or email info@fort-ticonderoga.org.