Fort Ticonderoga Open for Daily Visitation

Copyright Fort Ticonderoga, Photo Credit Carl Heilman II Fort Ticonderoga is open rain or shine every day from May 4-October 31, 2019 from 9:30 am-5pm (last ticket sold at 4:30 pm). Tickets can be purchased in advance online or the day of your visit.

Fort Ticonderoga Offers New Experiences and Multi-Day Visit in 2019

Must-see destination exposes guests of all ages to endless adventure

Every day is an event at Fort Ticonderoga and every year is a new experience. Fort Ticonderoga, a historic site, museum, and family destination encourages visitors to build their perfect adventure in America’s most historic landscape, opens for the season beginning on Saturday, May 4.

This year, Fort Ticonderoga debuts a new chapter in its story. Explore the French Army’s defense against the British invasion, which climaxed in the 1758 epic Battle of Carillon as both empires fight for control of North America. Thrill at the power of artillery and crackle of muskets through daily weapons demonstrations and explore programs, new exhibits, gardens, historic trades, and other family adventures across the 2000-acre scenic historic property. New special events and reenactments in 2019 make Ticonderoga a bucket-list American destination to explore.

Daily programs bring to life epic chapters of history and signature stories through new interactive programs and world-class museum exhibits, boat tours aboard the Carillon, living history events, special programs, lush gardens, Mount Defiance tours, hands-on family activities, hiking trails, and more.

2019 Highlights Include:

• The French Are Coming: The war for North America is raging between the French and British Empires. Fort Carillon (later named Ticonderoga) is hotly contested. March with soldiers as they prepare for battle and explore the new exhibition 1758: Decision at Carillon.

•Carillon Boat Cruise: Enjoy gorgeous, sweeping vistas of Vermont's Green Mountains and New York's Adirondack Mountains during a 75-minute narrated boat tour. Regional beer and wine are available for purchase onboard.

• New Interactive Family Program: In July and August, participate in an active NEW family program Voyage New France: A Family Adventure and help soldiers with their daily duties. Receive awards for completing the tasks. Take a guided tour designed especially for families.

• Lush Historic Gardens and Friendly Animals: Immerse your senses in the colors and scents of a unique American country estate and explore Ticonderoga’s story after the Revolution. Visit the King’s Garden or make memories with your family in a NEW garden designed especially for children. Discover our heritage breed animals including oxen Mick and Mack and Dominque chickens.

• Breathtaking Views: Visit Mount Defiance to witness a birds-eye view of Fort Ticonderoga’s epic historic landscape. Whether you hike up the mountain in the footsteps of General Burgoyne’s troops or make the easy drive to the top in your car, you’ll savor the spectacular beauty of America’s most historic landscape. Discover how this summit shaped America’s history during the “Mount Defiance: Witness to History,” offered daily at 4:00 p.m.

Fort Ticonderoga is open from 9:30 am - 5:00 pm (last ticket sold at 4:30 pm) from May 4-October 31, 2019.