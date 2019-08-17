Fourth Annual Sip To Support Housing

ACCT presents it's 4th Annual Sip to Support Affordable Housing at Stonecutter Spirits.

This year, Addison County Community Trust is celebrating 30 years of providing affordable homes in Addison County! Join them for an evening of live music, light fare, and a silent auction/raffle featuring lots of goodies from gift certificates at your favorite restaurants to local products and crafts. All proceeds go to benefit their affordable housing programs--creating homes, revitalizing properties, keeping rents affordable, and providing top-notch service to their residents.