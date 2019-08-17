Fourth Annual Sip To Support Housing

Stonecutter Spirits 1197 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

This year, Addison County Community Trust is celebrating 30 years of providing affordable homes in Addison County! Join them for an evening of live music, light fare, and a silent auction/raffle featuring lots of goodies from gift certificates at your favorite restaurants to local products and crafts. All proceeds go to benefit their affordable housing programs--creating homes, revitalizing properties, keeping rents affordable, and providing top-notch service to their residents. 

Info

Stonecutter Spirits 1197 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events, Live Music Events
