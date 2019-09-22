Fourth Sunday: Hubbardton Battlefield Hike
Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735
Hubbardton State Historic Site
The monument at Hubabrdton Battlefield State Historic Site.
Trek around the battlefield with site interpreter and long-time reenactor Bob Franzoni. See locations of main points of the battle, learn about military tactics and key personalities of the battle, and look at a replica soldier’s kit. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather.