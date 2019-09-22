Fourth Sunday: Hubbardton Battlefield Hike

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735

Trek around the battlefield with site interpreter and long-time reenactor Bob Franzoni. See locations of main points of the battle, learn about military tactics and key personalities of the battle, and look at a replica soldier’s kit. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather.

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-273-2282
