Francisco Fullana Concert

Spanish violinist Francisco Fullana, winner of the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant, has received international praise as a "rising star" (BBC Music Magazine), an "amazing talent" (maestro Gustavo Dudamel) and "a paragon of delicacy" (San Francisco’s Classical Voice). His playing has been described as "explosive" (Gramophone), “electric and virtuosic” (The Strad).

This year will find Fullana in debuts as a soloist with the Castilla y Leon, Norwalk Symphonies and Santa Fe Pro Musica, Buffalo Philharmonic and returns with Alabama, Balearic Islands, Extremadura Symphonies and The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra among the concerto performances in U.S., Europe and Asia. Among the many chamber music engagements on his upcoming schedule, Francisco is a member of The Bowers Program (formerly Lincoln Center's Chamber Music Society Two).

Francisco has also become a committed innovator, leading new institutions of musical education for young people. He is a co-founder of San Antonio’s Classical Music Summer Institute, where he currently serves as Chamber Music Director.

Suggested Donation: $20/adult, $10 for students/seniors