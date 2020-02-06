Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints

to Google Calendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Wood and Whitney-Renz Galleries January 19 to April 26, 2020

Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy, to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.

General Admission $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
518-792-1761
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints - 2020-02-06 10:00:00