Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints

Francisco Goya (1746–1828) Francisco Goya y Lucientes, (Spanish, 1746–1828), El Sueño de la Razon Produce Monstruos [The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters], 1799, etching and aquatint, 8 3/4 x 5 15/16 in. January 19 to April 26, 2020.

Wood and Whitney-Renz Galleries January 19 to April 26, 2020

Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy, to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.

