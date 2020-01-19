The Hyde Collection Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints

Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.

Wood Gallery, January 19 to April 26, 2020

