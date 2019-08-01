Franklin County Field Days logo This 44-year Vermont tradition runs Aug. 1-4.

This 44-year Vermont tradition features midway rides and games, live music, livestock events, horse shows, a demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, ATV drag racing, children's entertainment, poker tournaments, exhibits, Homemakers Building demonstrations, make-and-take crafts, vendors, favorite fair food and more.

The $10 pay-one-price admission includes unlimited rides, entertainment, track events and parking.

Field Days highlights will include:

• Demolition Derby and Minivan Mash-up (6:30 pm), Jamie Lee Thurston (8:30 pm) on Thursday

• Oxen Pulling (9:30 am), The Old Man Garage Band (11 am), Truck Pulls (6 pm), Bad Horsey (7:30 pm) on Friday

• Open Dairy Show (10 am), Rockin' Ron the Friendly Pirate (11 am), Friction (2 pm), 13th Annual Gymkhana (6 pm), Tractor Pulls (6 pm), Neon Spoon & Company (7:30 pm) on Saturday

• Draft Horse Pull (9:30 am), Garden Tractor Pull (10 am), Keeghan Nolan (noon), ATV Drag Race (12:15 pm), Kids Demo Derby (2 pm) on Sunday

The fairgrounds open at 10 am Thursday, 9 am Friday and 8 am Saturday - Sunday. Visit the website for midway hours and the daily schedule.

For more information, call 802-238-4904.