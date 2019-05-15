FRANKLIN SQUARE WALKING TOUR
Congress Park 1 E Congress St, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
Spring brochure
May 15
Wednesday | 1 to 3pm | Congress Park, Saratoga Springs
Travel with us to learn about the architecture and history of one of Saratoga Springs’ first historic districts! Our journey will begin at the carousel in Congress Park. Proceeding to Broadway, we will view several of the city’s early motels, homes and buildings that were influenced by Italian, French Renaissance and Greek Revival style architecture. Our journey will take us to the area of Washington Street and continue on to Railroad Place and the Franklin Square neighborhood.
Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum
Price: $19
CRN: 20048
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu