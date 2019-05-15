FRANKLIN SQUARE WALKING TOUR

Spring brochure Spring brochure

May 15

Wednesday | 1 to 3pm | Congress Park, Saratoga Springs

Travel with us to learn about the architecture and history of one of Saratoga Springs’ first historic districts! Our journey will begin at the carousel in Congress Park. Proceeding to Broadway, we will view several of the city’s early motels, homes and buildings that were influenced by Italian, French Renaissance and Greek Revival style architecture. Our journey will take us to the area of Washington Street and continue on to Railroad Place and the Franklin Square neighborhood.

Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum

Price: $19

CRN: 20048

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu