Freaky Fridays Ice Show

Sometimes you need to cut loose and have fun! On Freaky Fridays in the historic 1932 Jack Shea Arena, skaters abandon their regular routines in favor of creativity, humor and amusement. You're not going see these athletes—some of whom will likely go on to Olympic careers—do this on TV, or anyplace else for that matter. They're more concerned with providing a laugh than perfecting a lutz, making this event perfect for the whole family. The skaters' routines are judged on entertainment value, and the skater with the best scores wins!