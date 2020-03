FREE adaptive wheelchair basketball clinic day for children, adults or Veterans with physical disabilities. Stand up or sit down basketball - based on abilities.

Pre-registration Requested (518) 562-7154 ability2achieve@cvph.org

Hosted by: CVPH Ability II Achieve | Amp 1 | SITRIN STARS

For more information call us at (518) 562-7154 or visit UVMHealth/CVPHRehabilitation: https://www.cvph.org/Departments-and-Programs/Rehabilitation/Ability-II-Achieve.