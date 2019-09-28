Free Admission Day at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum is here because of our members. To show our appreciation, we’re throwing our doors open for our first ever Member Day at the museum on September 28!

Whether you’re a member, friend, family, or just generally interested in membership at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, join us for FREE at this day filled with interactive fun:

Step aboard the 1776 replica gunboat Philadelphia II

Go behind-the-scenes in the Nautical Archaeology Lab

Watch 18 th century blacksmithing demonstrations

century blacksmithing demonstrations Catch a Curator Conversation in our exhibits

Take a group rowing lesson on the lake

Explore real plankton samples up close

Learn how to identify local fish

Enjoy bronze casting demonstrations

Win exclusive prizes

And more!

Attendees will have the chance to be entered to win free door prizes donated from some of our wonderful neighbors:

$25 to Gardener’s Supply Company

$50 for Waterfalls Day Spa in Middlebury

Dinner for four at Red Mill Restaurant

Gift basket from Dakin Farm

More to be announced!

Member Day runs from 10 am-3 pm, with a BYO picnic lunch on the lawn at noon.

RSVP INFORMATION

Please RSVP with an estimate of your group size no later than Thursday, September 26, 2019 using one of the methods below: