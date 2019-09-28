Free Admission Day at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum 4472 Basin Harbor Road, Vergennes, Vermont 05491
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum is here because of our members. To show our appreciation, we’re throwing our doors open for our first ever Member Day at the museum on September 28!
Whether you’re a member, friend, family, or just generally interested in membership at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, join us for FREE at this day filled with interactive fun:
- Step aboard the 1776 replica gunboat Philadelphia II
- Go behind-the-scenes in the Nautical Archaeology Lab
- Watch 18th century blacksmithing demonstrations
- Catch a Curator Conversation in our exhibits
- Take a group rowing lesson on the lake
- Explore real plankton samples up close
- Learn how to identify local fish
- Enjoy bronze casting demonstrations
- Win exclusive prizes
- And more!
Attendees will have the chance to be entered to win free door prizes donated from some of our wonderful neighbors:
- $25 to Gardener’s Supply Company
- $50 for Waterfalls Day Spa in Middlebury
- Dinner for four at Red Mill Restaurant
- Gift basket from Dakin Farm
- More to be announced!
Member Day runs from 10 am-3 pm, with a BYO picnic lunch on the lawn at noon.
RSVP INFORMATION
Please RSVP with an estimate of your group size no later than Thursday, September 26, 2019 using one of the methods below:
- Online reservation: Member Day Event
- Email reservation: LaurenR@lcmm.org
- Phone reservation: 802-475-2022 x115