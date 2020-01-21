Free Basketball Skills Clinic

Open to boys and girls currently in grades 3-6

Memorial Hall Gymnasium 23 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Clinton County Youth Bureau, Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department and Plattsburgh State Women’s Basketball Team will host a FREE Basketball Skills Clinic on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Memorial Hall Gymnasium. The event is free and open to boys and girls currently in grades 3-6.

New format this year:

  • Registration for boys and girls in grades 3/4: 4:45 PM
  • Clinic for boys and girls in grades 3/4: 5:00 - 6:00 PM
  • Registration for boys and girls in grades 5/6: 5:45 PM
  • Clinic for boys and girls in grades 5/6: 6:00 - 7:00 PM

For further information on this event, please call the Clinton County Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.

518-565-4750
