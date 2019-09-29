Free Coffee Tasting

Church Street Marketplace 2 Church Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401

Coffee lovers, come the top of the block on Church Street to enjoy International Coffee Day. Sample outstanding coffees from around the world, roasted here in Vermont. Learn about the route each and every coffee bean travels to get to Vermont, and two local nonprofits working to help coffee farmers around the world. Fun “make your own coffee blend gift bag” activity for children, try the coffee quiz, and more!

Church Street Marketplace 2 Church Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Food & Drink Events
