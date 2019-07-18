Free Concert: Beartracks

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series

Google Calendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00

Rouses Point Civic Center 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, New York 12979

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series presents Beartracks - Tom Venne, Julie Venne-Hogan, Harry Ralph, Dr. Steve Light. You will love this group! Bluegrass & traditional country. 

Tammy's Lunch Box from West Chazy will provide refreshments. 

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage is located outside on the grounds of the Rouses Point Civic Center on 39 Lake Street. No alcohol, pets or smoking is permitted on the grounds of the Civic Center. 

Info

Rouses Point Civic Center 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, New York 12979 View Map
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Live Music Events
Google Calendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Free Concert: Beartracks - 2019-07-18 18:30:00