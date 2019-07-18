Free Concert: Beartracks

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series presents Beartracks - Tom Venne, Julie Venne-Hogan, Harry Ralph, Dr. Steve Light. You will love this group! Bluegrass & traditional country.

Tammy's Lunch Box from West Chazy will provide refreshments.

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage is located outside on the grounds of the Rouses Point Civic Center on 39 Lake Street. No alcohol, pets or smoking is permitted on the grounds of the Civic Center.