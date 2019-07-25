Free Concert: Country Living Entertainment with Larry Ebare

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series presents Country Living Entertainment with Larry Ebare performing Classic Country, Rock and New Country spanning 7 decades. His music will be geared around our Veterans and the North Country Honor Flight.

Tammy's Lunch Box from West Chazy will provide refreshments.

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage is located outside on the grounds of the Rouses Point Civic Center on 39 Lake Street. No alcohol, pets or smoking is permitted on the grounds of the Civic Center.