Free Concert for Children

Presented by The Lake Placid Sinfonietta

St. Agnes School 2322 Saranac Ave., Lake Placid, New York 12946

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta will perform a Free Concert for Children at 10:30 AM in the gymnasium of St. Agnes School, Peter Rubardt conducting with support and sponsorship from Stewart’s Shops and St. Agnes parish. All ages are welcome to attend this lively hour-long, interactive introduction to the orchestra which will include works by many composers and an interactive approach to learning about the orchestra. For complete information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org.

518-523-2051
