The Lake Placid Sinfonietta will perform a Free Concert for Children at 10:30 AM in the gymnasium of St. Agnes School, Peter Rubardt conducting with support and sponsorship from Stewart’s Shops and St. Agnes parish. All ages are welcome to attend this lively hour-long, interactive introduction to the orchestra which will include works by many composers and an interactive approach to learning about the orchestra. For complete information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org.