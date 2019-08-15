Concert: The Duo 1 - John S. Seiden and Neil Wright

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series presents "The Duo 1" - John S. Seiden, along with Neil Wright, is returning to the stage with a variety of tunes. As John notes, "A little bit of everything."

Tammy's Lunch Box from West Chazy will provide refreshments.

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage is located outside on the grounds of the Rouses Point Civic Center on 39 Lake Street. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. No alcohol, pets or smoking is permitted on the grounds of the Civic Center.