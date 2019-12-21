Free Holiday Concert: Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn

Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn give a free concert in Jay, NY.

For over 25 years award-winning musicians and songwriters Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn have delighted audiences from Maine to Florida with their unique holiday programs. Together they combine instrumental and vocal renditions of both original and traditional seasonal pieces featuring hammered dulcimer, concertina, guitar and piano. Dan has arranged several of their original songs for choirs and together they have performed with the 100 piece Oneida Chorale, The Alfred University concert choir, and numerous church choirs throughout the northeast. Dan has recorded three CD’s of instrumental traditional holiday music “Christmas Morn”, “Winters Eve”, and “All Through the Night” and together Dan and Peggy have released two CD’s of original and traditional seasonal songs and tunes: “Keeping Christmas” and “Be the Light”.

Dan and Peggy are known for their unique arrangements of seasonal songs and tunes and masterful harmonies. Together their unique holiday concerts help to celebrate the magic of this wonderful season.

The holiday music concert will be held on Sat 12/21 at 7pm at the Amos & Julia Ward Theatre on the Village Green in Jay, NY.

The concert will be free and underwritten by Ward Lumber (www.wardlumber.com).