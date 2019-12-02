How Do You Like Them Apples - Free Cooking Class
Hosted by Clinton County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County
MHAB Life Skills Campus 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
Join us for a free cooking class. Not only can you prepare this healthy snack, you can bring it home to cook and share. In this class we will be preparing Apple Bars! These classes are geared towards adults.
Space is limited, reserve your spot today by calling (518) 565-4993. Registration will end at 12:00 noon on 11/29/19