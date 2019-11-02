Free Fall Fest Day at Camp Chingachgook

YMCA Camp Chingachgook is hosting a FREE DAY for families and community members to come on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10:00am till 4:00pm to enjoy a beautiful day on the shores of Lake George. Activities may include guided hikes, archery, arts & crafts, field games, tour of camp and S’more making! Chingachgook is offering a free optional lunch. You are also welcome to bring your own lunch and have a picnic here on camp. If you wish to attend, you must call to RSVP by October 30th . For more information for this or other Camp Chingachgook programs please visit www.lakegeorgecamp.org or call our offices at (518) 656-9462.