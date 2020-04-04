Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast

to Google Calendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00

Furnace Brook Wesleyan 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, Vermont 05763

Don't miss this free family event Saturday, April 4th from 9-11 am, 67 Gecha Lane in Pittsford.

Enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast with your family, including pancakes, sausage, fruit, and coffee. Then send your children through our Easter Maze (ages 5-11)! They will enjoy crafts, games, interactive play, and have an opportunity to collect Easter eggs. This is a free family event and is open to the public. For more information contact Mary: mary@furnacebrook.org.

Info

Furnace Brook Wesleyan 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, Vermont 05763 View Map
Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Kid Friendly Events
802-483-2531
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Family Easter Maze & Pancake Breakfast - 2020-04-04 09:00:00