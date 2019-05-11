Free Family Saturdays: A Family Rave Dance Party

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts 153 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401

Join us for our new, free, family musical programs held in the Flynn’s lobby. The series, characterized by a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, encourages families to choose how to engage. Whether families use the available headphones for those with sound sensitivities or whether you dance with your whole self or just your eyes, every family belongs! Our lobby transforms into a lively, beats-filled, disco space for a Family Rave dance party. 

